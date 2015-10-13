Google Gives Bay Area Locals Voting Power On Nonprofits To Get $5 Million Funding

Back in June, Google asked Bay Area nonprofits to submit proposals for the chance to qualify for a piece of $5 million of funding, support from Google volunteers, and access to coworking space at Impact Hub Bay Area.

With the help of a high-profile panel of advisers, including former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Golden State Warriors forward Harrison Barnes, and San Francisco Chronicle editor in chief Audrey Cooper, the Google Impact Challenge has whittled the competition down to the Top 10. Now it’s up to a public vote to decide how that funding is divided among them. The top four get $500,000 in grant funding, the remaining six will get $250,000 each, and about 15 more local NGOs will each receive $100,000.

To help mobilize the voting public and spread the word, Google has gone beyond the comfort of our screens to create interactive voting polls at local Bay Area haunts like transit shelters, restaurants, retail shops, and more.

Designed by agency 72andSunny, with icon illustrations by Lab Partners, these “digital paper” posters will capture real-time votes in more than 15 neighborhood spots until voting closes on October 20. Google brand marketing manager Sara Pollack asked the agency to help expand the program’s reach so that the public vote reflects the opinions of as many Bay Area residents as possible. “As a result, you’ll see voting opportunities on bus shelters, BART platforms, on food trucks, at sporting events, and in local small businesses,” says Pollack. “It was important to us to reach people in the community where they already gather.”

Google is also reinvesting between $250,000 and $1,000,000 in several Bay Area Impact Challenge finalists from last year, including the Ella Baker Center, Beyond 12, Lava Mae, and Bay Area Community Resources in collaboration with Instituto Familiar de la Raza.