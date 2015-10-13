Seamless Targets All The Tiny Kitchens In The Big Apple

In its first campaign under new chief marketing officer Barbara Martin Coppola, Seamless is targeting the charms and personality of living in New York City, and where its services may come in handy.

The campaign, from agency BBH New York, takes a familiar aesthetic and look to the style of New York and drops in the brand’s own sense of humor. For outdoor ads, that means hand-painted, classic-look signs that say things like “Avoid Cooking Like You Avoid Times Square.” For its newest TV spot, it takes the sweeping, epic view of the city so often seen in media, and juxtaposes it with the reality of your dank closet of a kitchen.

Barbara Martin Coppola, who joined the company six months ago after almost a decade at Google, says the goal was to showcase Seamless (which merged with GrubHub in 2013) as a staple in the lives of many New Yorkers, a brand that was “born and raised” here and deeply understands the New Yorker psyche. “We wanted to tap into the emotions of our New York diners by creating a visually appealing campaign that connects with their lives and sense of humor,” says Coppola.

The most pressing challenge for the brand right now, according to Coppola, is to remind its customers that it’s a helpful tool for their evolving needs. “As they grow, we want to be there for them,” says Coppola. “Some customers may have started using Seamless when they were new to the city and didn’t have a full kitchen to cook in. Now they might be new parents trying to maintain a work/life balance, and we want to continue making it easier for them to get great food no matter their life stage.”

Update: A previous version of this post called the brand Grubhub Seamless, but the merged companies still operate as separate brands.