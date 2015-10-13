Men Get Photoshopped Out Of Politics To Reveal Where Women Are In The Big Picture

Women like Hillary Rodham Clinton and Ruth Bader Ginsburg have long been highly visible in the American political landscape. The only problem is that so many women who aren’t Hillary Rodham Clinton or Ruth Bader Ginsburg have not. A new photo project calls out just how few women have prominent government positions in America and abroad.

Created by Elle UK, the #MoreWomen campaign offers a series of images that show political scenes with all the men photoshopped out of them. This powerful visual display effectively conveys the staggering disproportionality of women in politics.

Much like Dylan Marron’s Every Single Word project, which shows movies reduced to just the speaking roles of nonwhites, the #MoreWomen campaign is against the idea of tokenism–that having just enough women or minorities to cover your ass on the progressive front is not enough. Sometimes it’s not fully clear how little of something you’ve got until everything else around it is removed.

Have a look at more images in the slides above, and watch a video for the campaign below.

[via Quartz]