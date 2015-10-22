Three Habits Of Motivational Leaders

Everyone should know a thing or two about how to inspire and motivate others–even non-leaders. It’s an important skill that helps us not only take on leadership challenges but engage better with new people, build new relationships, and perform to the best of our potential.

The first step in motivating people is to stop treating them just as employees, managers, CEOs, etc.–we’re more than the titles on our business cards!–and start treating others as humans. Sounds simple, but it isn’t all that easy in every situation.

Here are three things the most effective leaders tend to do in order to keep their teams motivated and inspired:

When we communicate with others, we have to be clear about what we want. There’s no way to start working towards a common goal until everyone understands what it is and what’s expected of them to help achieve it. Motivational leaders should be approachable and open to dialogue so that everyone they’re trying to motivate can ask questions and share their own ideas. That isn’t shirking the duties of leadership–it’s what helps people connect with your leadership at a personal and emotional level.

“The difference between the almost right word and the right word is really a large matter—’tis the difference between the lightning bug and the lightning.” —Mark Twain “Think like a wise man but communicate in the language of the people.” —William Butler Yeats “Communication leads to community, that is, to understanding, intimacy, and mutual valuing.” —Rollo May

This communication style means not just clearly articulating your message, but also listening actively–without bias or judgment and with a real willingness to consider a different perspective. It’s about trading messages respectfully and accurately, not just delivering them. Paying heed to their factual as well as emotional content is what allows for better mutual understanding.

Say for instance that an employee has just taken on a big new assignment when he already feels he has too much on his plate. When there’s open communication, he can feel comfortable approaching his manager about his concerns and ask for guidance.