Put This Clever Lamp From French Designer Inga Sempé Anywhere

The prolific French designer marvels at the usefulness of humble clamp lamps—the kind of thing you can get cheaply at a hardware store—but not how “they look like infirms, unable to stand on their own without losing their balance or falling over” if they aren’t clipped to anything. Her solution? Build an all-in-one design that can serve as a table lamp or wall sconce, or cling to a shelf like a cliffhanger.