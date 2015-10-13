Put This Clever Lamp From French Designer Inga Sempé Anywhere

The prolific French designer marvels at the usefulness of humble clamp lamps—the kind of thing you can get cheaply at a hardware store—but not how “they look like infirms, unable to stand on their own without losing their balance or falling over” if they aren’t clipped to anything. Her solution? Build an all-in-one design that can serve as a table lamp or wall sconce, or cling to a shelf like a cliffhanger.
The LED bulbs are in the lamp’s body, and it shines light upward to the shade, which is shaped like a parasol and pivots so you can direct the glow. The aluminum w153 Île comes in poppy red, sky blue, light yellow, gray brown, or petrol, and goes on sale this month.