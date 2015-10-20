How Nobel Prize Economist Angus Deaton Changed Our Thinking About World Progress

Only a few dozen people in history have ever won a Nobel Prize in Economics. All put in long work to achieve their world-changing results. Yet the day Princeton University economist Angus Deaton received his early morning phone call this week, he talked more about his luck than effort.

He recounted how his father would have almost certainly died in World War II combat had he not “luckily” contracted TB. In the easy labor market after the war, Deaton’s father, a coal miner in Scotland, got a job at a civil engineering firm, and later, going against the advice rest of the family, encourage a young Deaton to read books. “One of the things it made me very conscious of is how much importance luck is in people’s lives,” Deaton said to an audience at Princeton after winning the award. “If you re-ran the world, it would be shuffled in a very different way.”

This outlook bled into Deaton’s Nobel-prize winning lifetime of work. “Those of us who were lucky enough to be born in the right countries have a moral obligation to reduce poverty and ill health in the world,” he’s written.

Deaton’s career has focused on understanding how people consume goods and services–a crucial step to achieving social goals like improved health and well-being and poverty and inequality reduction. His focus on the problems inherent in extreme income inequality came long before it was a political topic du jour. Unlike many economists, who focused on large-scale trends, he aims to understand why each person makes the choices they do. In other words, he realized that personal decisions matter. “It’s about people in the end,” he told the Nobel Prize organization this week. “You have to understand what makes people tick.”

Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

This work took him to tackle a wide variety of questions. In 1980, with a colleague John Muellbauer, he developed the Almost Ideal Demand System–a model that more accurately predicted how people change their consumption behavior in response to price and income fluctuations, compared to what existed before. The model–which is still widely used today–has helped experts study the effects of economic policies like a new tax or subsidy on the well-being on specific individuals, such as subsistence farmers or merchants. Later, he also debunked the idea it’s useful to think about a “representative consumer” and “average income” in an economy–and instead showed that economists must understand how individuals make and spend money before carefully aggregating any data.

He developed pioneering household survey methods that measured what goods and services poor people consumed and used the data to more accurately compare living standards and poverty levels across different countries and time periods, especially in the developing world where fewer such data sets exist. He has used his data-driven approach to tackle many practical questions in the field of development, poverty, health, and well-being. His work fanned out across the world, focusing often on India, South Africa, and the United States.

As the Nobel Prize Committee wrote: “In the 1980s, research into economic development was mostly theoretical and, where it was empirical, it was based on aggregate data from national accounts. This has now changed. Development economics is a flourishing empirical research field based upon the advanced analysis of detailed data from individual households. Deaton’s research has been an important driving force in this transformation.”