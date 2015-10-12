Teachers Remind Teens That Zits–Like School–Won’t Last Forever, In New Clearasil Ad

When we’re in the wild, hormone-fueled throes of puberty it’s tough to imagine anything in life as monumental or important. Whether it’s that cute boy or girl that doesn’t know we exist, that next math test, or that festering red crater setting up camp on the tip of our nose. A new campaign from Clearasil aims to diffuse the tension around the latter with a little perspective, served up by those adults who get to see this part of our lives up close and personal–teachers.

In “Teacher Truths,” we get a cross between zit version of It Gets Better, and quite possibly the worst teacher recruitment video ever made. Clearasil and agency Droga5 present a collection of real teachers to remind us that life goes on long after your last hideous face pimple has popped. But while high school is over for most in a handful of years, we’re also reminded that for those at the head of the class, it’s a Groundhog Day-like foreverscape of a career.

The brand is also asking teens everywhere to submit photos of their own teachers sharing a Teacher Truth, a piece of reassurance to let teens know that high school problems do come to an end, using the hashtag #TeacherTruthsContest on Twitter or Instagram. By submitting a photo, teens are eligible to win a $5,000 college scholarship, with Clearasil picking one scholarship winner each day of the two-week campaign.