The Right Way To Praise Your Team’s Accomplishments

Everyone wants to be part of a winning team. We also want to be part of a team that keeps winning. And one of the best ways to keep your momentum going is to celebrate your accomplishments. One reason why the business world is so rife with conferences, award ceremonies, and galas is to commend great work and spark competition.

But the realities of workplace politics can turn these celebratory moments into something of a tightrope walk for the managers of winning teams. You want to give credit and encouragement where it’s due, but don’t want to be seen as boastful. At the same time, your accolades have to feel inspirational and memorable, or else they lose their purpose. How do you make your team feel like they’ve won a Super Bowl ring, not a participation ribbon at the Pinewood Derby?

Keep your account of your team’s achievements specific and meaningful. Many accomplishments in the business world involve some sort of numerical benchmark, but you need to talk about that benchmark in an exciting way in order to show why it matters.

Sometimes small numbers can have enormous impacts–a tenth of a second may not seem like much, but when you’re running a 100-yard dash, it’s the difference between winning and losing. Or to take an example from the business world, if you’re Sun Chips, saving a quarter of a penny on every bag of chips is a tremendous accomplishment. Multiply that quarter-penny by 100 million bags per week over 52 weeks per year, that’s $13 million in savings.

Whatever accomplishment you’re commending, make your case with energy and passion, and give it the broader context that lets everyone share in it. Nobody has ever been inspired to go the extra mile after looking at a pie chart.