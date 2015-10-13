How Much Does Lack Of Sleep Really Affect Your Work?

Editor’s Note: This article is one of the top 10 Leadership stories of 2015. See the full list here.

In the November productivity issue of Fast Company, we highlighted a study that showed that the sweet spot for adults is 7.76 hours of sleep, while those who get only five hours or snooze for 10 hours are more likely to not perform as well at work. To test just how much the amount of sleep you get affects your memory, motor skills, and more, we conducted a very unscientific study with three Fast Company staff members.

Watch the video to see how our sleep-deprivation office-task obstacle course went.