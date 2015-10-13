advertisement
Who Is More Productive: Multitaskers Or Monotaskers?

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Productivity experts say that trying to do two things at once leaves us scattered, distracted, and more prone to mistakes. Yet we all do it. So to test if multitasking is really such a bad thing, we conducted a very unscientific study with four Fast Company staff members. Watch the video to see what we discovered.

