See Disney Dolls Desexualized And Turned Into Real-Life Role Models Like Malala

Total body makeovers: they’re not just for people and houses on reality TV anymore. And they just got a little more real.

Earlier this year, we saw what happened when discarded Bratz dolls were reconfigured into desexualized “Tree Change Dolls.” Now one artist is taking this concept to the next level by scrubbing the makeup of glammed-out Disney dolls and transforming them into real-life role models for girls.

Jane Goodall, 1934- , British primatologist, UN Messenger of Peace

Artist Wendy Tsao, who works with Child’s Own Studio, wanted to see a broader range of heroes for young girls than what was currently available on the market. Her solution has been using clothing, props, and other detail work to morph those newly blank-canvas dolls into people like Jane Goodall and Malala Yousafzai, whose stories should be just as important and inspiring to the target audience of Disney dolls as Bratz dolls were in 2005. Wow, let’s all take a second and be thankful that craze died down.

