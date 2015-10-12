Shark Tank, S7, Ep3 Recap: Something Wonderful This Way Comes

Heretofore I have skipped recapping the recap segments, because it seemed redundant. They’re great for longtime fans of the show, but there’s no tension in seeing how well Barbara’s popcorn company is doing.

This week is different. Because after the founders of a sock-subscription company called Foot Cardigan dance a jig out of the studio, Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary tells us in his recap that he loves “love” and introduces the purest expression of it: A highly exploitative, but frankly brilliant, business plan.

O’Leary, in that classic rich guy relaxation-mode uniform of billowing luxury dress shirt opened two buttons deep, is a marriage officiant and we see him preparing to marry some friends on Nantucket. And what better way to express his love than to invite three of his Shark Tank investments—the wedding registry site Honeyfund, Bottle Breacher wine openers, and Wicked Good Cupcakes—to market to the happy couple and their guests.

As Mr. Wonderful explains, these companies are going to become part of the Something Wonderful platform, and his “plan is to make a huge dent in the wedding industry.” Then he instructs the six (!) entrepreneurs he just invited to the wedding to get dressed for the occasion. I can’t remember if the officiant at my wedding even brought his wife, though I’d definitely recall if he brought three companies he’d invested in to turn my wedding into a native ad for his new business idea.

Cut to: Mr Wonderful performing the ceremony (in a different rich-guy dress shirt opened perhaps one button too many) and the joyous attendees celebrating a union of two people in love. Kevin has barely finished saying “You may kiss the bride” when his voiceover kicks in. “You know what I love about love and weddings? It’s the one time in your life when you’re completely irrational about price.” Later in the show, he seems to contradict this by saying there are three moments in live in which you’re immune to price gouging—birth, weddings, and death—but I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt here. I have no idea what my funeral is going to cost, especially if my family can get Mr. Wonderful to deliver the eulogy.

I got married 10 years ago this month, and the most vivid memory I have from wedding planning—aside from the cake tastings—was the sticker shock. Tell any vendor you’re getting married and their prices immediately skyrocket 10x. Sure there are people who lose sight of costs when planning a wedding. I was sorely tempted to buy a cake that cost $12 a slice until I recovered from my raspberry genoise-induced haze. But my wife and I quickly learned to lie wherever possible and just tell companies we needed those flowers or all that barbecue for a party rather than a wedding.

Kevin has this all figured out. He sees a natural synergy here to bundle and co-market several of his investments together, and he wants to grow the Something Wonderful platform to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars. This is a brilliant idea. My wife and I had a World’s Fair-themed wedding and had to source all the memorabilia that accentuated our decorations off eBay. But if you’re into Shark Tank, it’s going to be a lot easier going to Mr. Wonderful than Staples, Bed Bath & Beyond, and other big-box stores to get everything you need.