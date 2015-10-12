This SNL Infomercial About Guns Is Scary-Close To The Truth; Still Funny, Though

Last Friday, there were two campus shootings on a single day. At one point, something like that would’ve been unimaginable. Even less imaginable: how typical it would feel and how quickly we’d collectively brush it off. It’s the latest example of a terrifying problem: we’ve all become more and more numb to this sort of thing in the years since Sandy Hook. The need for an increase in gun control seems like it would be a no-brainer, but opponents argue that the right to bear arms is part of what makes America great. A new SNL short demonstrates what this gun-infested utopia of myth actually looks like in practice.

The urgent need for gun control is difficult to deal with in a funny way. (The Onion managed last year with the hilarious headline, “‘No Way To Prevent This’, Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens.”) Now, Saturday Night Live has deftly taken up the challenge on its recent Amy Schumer episode with a faux-infomercial in which guns are depicted as the staple of American life that their staunchest defenders make them out to be.

In this nightmarish exaggeration, guns are everywhere always. They’re not just last resorts for law enforcement or the tools of hunters, but rather things you might bring to a date–or even the delivery room. Rather than make an earnest, impassioned plea to excise guns from everyday life, SNL is showing how ridiculous, unnecessary, and abundant they truly are. Good on them! Shame on us.