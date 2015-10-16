This Smart Shirt Buzzes You When Your Posture Slumps

Many people who sit in front of computers all day know they have terrible posture–and even know how bad it is for them to sit like that. But it’s a habit they just can’t quit. Now they can get the TruPosture , a shirt that will detect when someone slumps and use vibrations to train them to sit up straight.

The TruPosture is a tight compression garment with a sensor strip running down the spine. When you stray from perfect posture, it buzzes, giving “pinpoint vibration feedback in the exact area of your spine that’s not in the ideal posture.” Slouch forward and you get one buzz. Slouch backwards and you’ll get two. A companion app can talk to your shirt via Bluetooth, so you can monitor progress.

The idea of small, timely corrections is a good one. It’s a great way to prod you into self correcting. Which is a good thing, because there are two major downsides. One is that the TruPosture shirt costs $200 (although the Indiegogo campaign is currently hawking them for $150), and you’ll need at least two, so you can wear one while the other is in the laundry (the shirts are washable).

The second problem may be a bigger one. You have to charge your shirt via USB. Not that you’ll lack for places to plug it in–you never leave your desk, after all–but charging your clothes seems like going a little too far.

The TruPosture isn’t just for lazy slobs, though. You could use it during training to check you are correctly aligned–during a yoga class, for example, where the constant buzzing vibrations would help you to relax into a meditative frame of mind.

Whatever you do, though, don’t just stay sat at your desk all day. It’s lethal. I just hope this article isn’t too late to save you.