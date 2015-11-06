Meet KEE: A Social Network for Tackling Societal Problems

When it comes to social or environmental issues, far too many people are content to “like” a Facebook page devoted to it and feel content with that being the extent of their effort. “[People] talk about it, but nothing ever happens, nothing ever gets solved,” says Raymond Ferrero, an attorney who focuses on crisis intervention in mental health and substance abuse in his paid and pro bono work. “They move to the next trend,” adds Rob Hust, a software developer who works in artificial intelligence (AI).

To offer a more effective alternative, Ferrero and Hust have developed a new online network for social causes called the Knowledge Ecology Engine (KEE). Prior to the launch, Fast Company got an exclusive first look at the project, which uses AI to match up not only people, but also information and even objects like physical tools for tackling challenges such as drug addiction, environmental protection, and economic development.

As Facebook or LinkedIn recommend friends based on someone’s social circles, KEE will recommend people based on complementary expertise or prior work on similar projects, such as education programs for prison inmates (something Ferrero is working on). It can also introduce individuals who work on the same issues in the same geographic area but may not know each other. And as Netflix suggests TV shows and Amazon suggests books, KEE will suggest things like research papers or databases that can help professionals and activists get their job done.

KEE isn’t simply built on the hope that people will gravitate to a neat idea. The network already has sections for more than 100 cause areas, from well-defined ones such as cancer, clean energy, and GMOs to broader concepts like freedom, inequality, and peace. KEE is also recruiting veterans in each field to lead many of those areas and bring in others from their professional networks. For example, Florida Judge Ginger Lerner-Wren coordinates the criminal justice and mental health sections. In 1977, Wren created the first mental health court in the U.S., which seeks to direct mentally ill offenders into treatment programs rather than prisons. (It served as the model for a federal program started in 2000.)

KEE will accept members until it reaches 10,000 people, then go invitation-only, with an ultimate cap of 1 million participants. “This is a community that we want to populate with passionate people who are problem solvers, people who get things done,” says Ferrero. If a network grows too large, it loses focus, says Hust: “Instead of a tool, it becomes a pastime.”

KEE grew out of work in 2012 to combat the drug abuse epidemic in South Florida, where Ferrero was a board member of the Broward County United Way Commission Against Substance Abuse. “[We] tended to experience these drug epidemics that would sweep through the community as these new drugs would enter,” he says.

Fellow board member and epidemiologist James Hall developed models to successfully track and even predict drug trends for targeting at-risk communities, says Ferrero. Hall has been frequently quoted by publications like the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal in articles about the drug epidemic, which helped catch the attention of the Organization of American States (OAS), the association of 35 North, Central, and South American nations for international collaboration. The OAS wanted to apply the United Way’s tools for tracking how drug epidemics break out in their own communities. “South Florida shares the problems of Latin America and the Caribbean in regard to trafficking issues,” Ferrero wrote in an email.