The Director Of “Truth” On The Dark Side of Broadcast Journalism

60 Minutes producer Mary Mapes’s reversal of fortune happened with stunning speed. Her 2004 expose of the Abu Ghraib prison scandal earned the Peabody Award for outstanding investigative journalism, but a few months later, CBS News fired Mapes and forced Dan Rather to apologize on air after their telecast questioning George Bush’s military service got attacked for relying on allegedly forged documents.

James Vanderbilt

Amazing Spider-Man writer James Vanderbilt chronicles Mapes’s fall from grace in his directorial debut Truth. Opening October 16 in limited release, the film stars Cate Blanchett as the hard-driving Mapes with Robert Redford taking on the role of broadcasting icon Rather. Elizabeth Moss, Dennis Quaid and Topher Grace round out the team of investigative reporters who rush to meet a fast-approaching air date before their rivals get a chance to break the story.

Vanderbilt envisioned Mapes as feature film material the minute he read her account of the scandal in Vanity Fair magazine. “I was really interested in the rise and fall aspect of the story,” he says. “It was fascinating to see that Mary and everybody at CBS were taken by surprise at the speed of the [bloggers] response. I grew up in an era when network news anchors were seen as the voice of God, so when you look at the history of journalism, this ‘Bush Guard’ incident represents a real fulcrum point.”

Vanderbilt secured Mapes’s okay to make a movie about the darkest chapter of her professional life after he and his wife flew to her Texas home for a getting-to-know-you weekend.

Out of those talks and later conversations, Vanderbilt discovered that Mapes’s father routinely beat her. “I had a moment with Mary–I gave this line to Elizabeth Moss in the film–where I said ‘So, you used to get hit for asking questions, and you grew up to be a reporter?’ Once I learned that, I went ‘Oh, that’s what’s this movie is about.’ We meet somebody who’s at the top of her game, great job, great husband, great kid, working with Dan Rather–Mary Mapes has got it made. But as the story progresses, we peel the onion and find out who this person is inside and what she’s hiding. I feel like we all have this scared kid inside of us that we try to put these layers on to protect, so the idea of watching an actor–and thankfully that actor is Cate Blanchet–take the audience on this journey became really exciting to me.”

For Vanderbilt, Truth marks a departure from his action-driven scripts for Amazing Spider-Man and White House Down. It also lacks the serial killer hook at the heart of his David Fincher-directed Zodiac thriller. But while index cards, emails, and phone calls may generate most of the suspense in the explosion-free Truth, Vanderbilt applied the same skill set he uses to craft a car chase sequence. “The tools may differ from one genre to the next, but for me It’s always about how to make an audience feel something,” he says. In Truth, there’s this sequence at the end where Cate has to answer questions from this board of enquiry. That’s our version of a gun fight. You don’t have to threaten to blow up the east coast in order to make an audience tense.”

Mapes’s reputation comes under attack In Truth because of an unusually esoteric villain: Times New Roman type font. Conservative bloggers tore into documents presented as evidence in Rather’s Sept. 8, 2004 telecast by claiming that the font would have been unavailable on typewriters in 1972, when Bush’s commanding officer supposedly wrote letters stating that George Bush skipped out on National Guard duty. “Some people who’ve seen the movie tell me that the font sequence was really suspenseful,” Vanderbilt says. “The challenge was to figure out how to make fonts compelling. I loved being able to take deep dives into what everybody had to deal with during the fallout from the report.”