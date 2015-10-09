You’ll Die When You See the ‘Walking Dead’ Opening Credits Set To The ‘Friends’ Theme

The Friends theme song is a nice reminder that, when you find yourself in your mid-twenties living your life in New York, the people around you will be an important part of what gets you through your days when challenges arise. Those challenges might include work and relationships–real, valid concerns, to be certain, but not necessarily the sort of thing you really need to sing a whole song about. If there’s anything that five seasons of The Walking Dead have taught us, though, it’s that “I’ll be there for you” means a whole lot more when you’re talking about beheading zombies and/or seemingly-friendly pre-undead warlords.

To that end, here’s something extremely satisfying, if a bit obvious: the theme song to Friends–The Rembrandts’ “I’ll Be There For You”–cut to a new opening credits sequence for The Walking Dead, from the YouTube channel The Woodcreek Faction. Suddenly, lines like “so no one told you life was gonna be this way” take on a whole new slant as Rick Grimes and friends charge their way through the season 3-4 jail setting, while “your job’s a joke, you’re broke, your love life’s DOA” seem like downright pedestrian concerns as machete’ing your way through a zombie horde becomes your top priority. Still, “I’ll be there for you” is a fine way to sum up the relationship between the embattled band of survivors on AMC’s flagship show, which is rarin’ to go in its sixth bloody season of it not being the group’s day, week, month–or even their year.