The Brand History Of Disney Princesses In 200 Sparkly Seconds

By FC Studios1 minute Read

When did Disney princesses become a thing? Believe it or not, it wasn’t until the early 1990s, when Disney realized the marketing potential of its fairy-tale heroines and codified its creations as a stand-alone brand: Disney Princess. Watch the video above to see how the company took so many glass-slippered, dwarf-chilling characters and turned them into a highly marketable machine.

