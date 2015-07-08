Mercedes-Benz Sprints Through the Jungle at Pacuare Lodge

Earlier this year, Costa Rica’s Pacuare Lodge–19 intimate bungalows nestled along the breathtaking Pacuare River, surrounded by lush rainforest–was named one of National Geographic’s Unique Lodges of the World. Guests stay near protected communities of sloths, monkeys, and jaguars, while enjoying the highest caliber of modern luxuries–beginning with the ride from the capital city of San José in a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van. Here, Pacuare Lodge’s Luz Cáceres talks about what makes the lodge stand out, and why the Sprinter was the perfect fit for its business.

Pacuare Lodge was committed to sustainable tourism long before it was in vogue. What’s your approach to the sustainability?

Not a single tree was cut down in order to build our bungalows–we’re very proud of that. Our energy is generated by a hydroelectric micro-central turbine, which uses a local water source to fuel our communication system, the lights that line the pathways to the bungalows, and our kitchen appliances. Also, we allocate a portion of our [proceeds] to both purchase and preserve our country’s precious primary rainforest. Over the last 22 years, we’ve preserved 860 acres.

What are some of the most popular things people do at Pacuare Lodge?

Some of my favorite activities at the lodge are whitewater rafting on the Pacuare River’s Class III & IV rapids, becoming acquainted with the rich culture and history of the native Cabecar peoples, and having a luxurious dinner at the Nest, a platform set high in a centuries-old treetop that the Mayans believed to be sacred.