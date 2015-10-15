Is A Messy Desk Really Better For Creativity?

It took the better part of a Sunday, but my office was looking great. My files were organized and my workspace was clear, except for my laptop and monitor, as well as a notebook, cup of coffee and pen. Months of feeling guilty about the state of my office were now a memory.

Then I sat down to work, and something odd happened. I had trouble focusing. I felt like I was forgetting something. It was uncomfortable for me to not see my “stuff.” Before long, the papers and piles started to grow again, and I felt productive and more at ease.

While many books and articles have been written about the virtues of an organized workspace, it turns out that clutter may have its benefits for some people. A 2013 University of Minnesota study published in the journal Psychological Science found that, while tidy desks may promote healthy eating and generosity, messy desks may have their own benefits. Study participants in rooms where the desks were paper-strewn and the office was generally cluttered were found to be more creative.

To create an environment that works best for you, it’s important to understand your “clutter style.”

But don’t go trashing your desk in search of a few new ideas. We have some fundamental misconceptions about clutter and its impact on the workplace. To create an environment that works best for you, it’s important to understand your “clutter style.”

Brooks Palmer believes that our concept of clutter is all wrong. Creator of ClutterBusting.com and author of Clutter Busting: Letting Go of What’s Holding You Back, Palmer says that clutter isn’t necessarily piles and items that appear disorderly. Instead, clutter is made up of items we keep that do not serve us—that book you’re never going to read, the papers you think you need to hang onto because you have to, etc. If you need it and it’s giving you something positive, it’s not clutter, he says.