Least Creative Thing Of The Day: A Sexist French TV Ad Was Meant To Be Empowering

Gender equality in the workplace has long been a legitimate issue of discussion. Companies that work hard to promote an inclusive and equal environment should, and often do, tout their policies and achievements both as a branding exercise and to attract top talent. France’s Channel 3 decided to create an ad boasting about the large number of female presenters on its broadcasts. You’d think such a topic would make for a nice piece of empowerment advertising, but to paraphrase Inigo Montoya, I don’t think that means what Channel 3 thinks it means.