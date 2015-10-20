Why The Annual Performance Review Is Going Extinct

This summer, GE announced it was abolishing its “rank and yank” system, which assigns employees a performance score relative to their peers and results in the lowest percentile getting fired.

Other companies are rethinking their practices, too. Accenture’s 330,000 employees are undergoing what CEO Pierre Nanterme has called a “massive revolution” in which timely, personalized employee feedback is replacing annual evaluations and rankings. Whether you agree or disagree with UCLA researcher Samuel Culbert’s assessment that performance reviews are “a curse on corporate America,” it’s nonetheless clear that they’re falling out of favor.

It’s no wonder the annual performance review has persisted for so long. They’ve proved useful to employers to keeping employees accountable, rewarding those that excel, and tracking performance over time. But performance reviews now often cause as many problems as they solve. Instead of guiding managers to coach employees, companies train them merely to cover their bases. And the familiar incentives don’t always propel the best employees forward any longer, leading managers instead to offer more idiosyncratic feedback and customized work arrangements for their top talent.

Today’s employees want frequent feedback, open communication, and collaboration with their peers. Research psychologists at Kansas State University, Eastern Kentucky University, and Texas A&M recently examined the effect on performance of negative feedback during annual performance reviews. Rather than motivating employees to improve, they found it had the opposite effect. In fact, many employees tend to misconstrue even the most positive feedback.

If organizations want to develop high performers, managers must be equipped to coach and empower them. In a recent report from UNC’s Kenan-Flager Business School, scholars found that today’s workers don’t see their managers as experts in certain subject areas the way their predecessors did, because all the information they think they need is readily available to them online. Instead, they look to their managers for coaching and mentorship, and find purpose through constantly learning and growing on the job.