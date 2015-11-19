Welcome To Brain Science’s Next Frontier: Virtual Reality

Virtual reality is here, and brands of all stripes are embracing the tech. The New York Times and Google newly partnered to send more than 1 million cardboard VR viewers to Times subscribers at the beginning of November so they could watch the paper’s first VR documentaries on a smartphone. Magic Leap published video of its augmented reality system online in October, causing more buzz around VR’s potential. Even Tommy Hilfiger now offers VR sets to its in-store customers so they can watch its recent New York Fashion Week show.

Amy Robinson

But major brands aren’t the only early adopters of the latest technologies. An emerging group of science startups is using hardware innovations to create useful applications out of basic scientific concepts. One such startup, EyeWire, crowdsources computing power to visually map out delicate cells, or neurons,in the brain—and packages it as an online video game at EyeWire.org. Though the players’ 3-D visualizations primarily aid scientists, EyeWire’s executive director, Amy Robinson, has been using the mapping data to experiment with virtual reality and other tools beyond gaming to improve everyone’s understanding of the brain.

“The brain is this incredible place for data visualization,” Robinson tells me by phone from EyeWire’s Boston office. The billions of connections between neurons are enough to bring the latest tools of big-data science to their breaking points. That’s why EyeWire crowdsources video-game players to map out its neurons; neither an artificial algorithm nor a normal computer could create the same 3-D maps. EyeWire’s players, then, make up a kind of supercomputer with human intelligence.

The game comes loaded with 3-D images of several neurons. One neuron appears on the left part of the screen at all times; as the player becomes more adept at mapping, different neurons appear, their shapes increasing in complexity. On the right side of the screen is a 2-D cross-section of the neuron. Both images show where EyeWire’s artificial intelligence algorithms have begun to color in the nerve cell; these shapes are shown in blue.

The player then spots gaps that the AI missed; those voids are shown in gray or yellow, depending on the level. When she clicks on the missing piece, it turns green. If she chooses a section that the game’s algorithm definitely thinks does not belong to the selected neuron, the section turns red, and pop-ups urge her to deselect those pieces and start over. She can modulate the 2-D image she is playing with by scrolling through the 3-D image on the left. Once she fills in all the missing pieces, she moves to the next level. EyeWire intersperses the coloring challenges with periodic “Starburst Challenges” and “Happy Hours”, where players can score exclusive points. All of the players’ completed maps become part of a greater, collective neural “map.”

Neuroscience is a field for limitless exploration and new discovery. The biggest technical revolutions of the last century–nuclear energy, computing power, and space exploration—all started with basic science research that had no immediate industrial use, but evolved into important industries with rewarding applications. Now, science advocates say neuroscience is the next revolution. By exploring the mysteries of the brain, budding technologies could benefit. These technologies will, likewise, enhance basic research. So EyeWire’s Robinson is eager to venture into yet more unconventional tech projects–VR is just one of them.

Robinson’s interest in human consciousness is as winding and tangled as the neural connections in the human brain. She wants to understand exactly why she exists, and everything from science to the canonical philosophical thinkers—Nietzsche, Seneca, and Voltaire—feeds her quest for knowledge. The number of neural connections in the brain amounts to 100 terabytes. Indeed, if Robinson’s enthusiasm for neuroscience were converted to bytes, the Google Hangout she and I are having would crash.