How Parsons Paris Reinvented Itself

Since the early 2000s, French artist Benjamin Gaulon has built his career on revealing the faults in some of today’s most popular consumer devices. He and a friend once wrote display-scrambling software that numerous people have downloaded onto showroom computers inside Apple Stores while filming customers’ bewildered reactions. In another project, Gaulon ceaselessly trawled eBay for defunct Amazon Kindles, signed the backs of them, and put them back for sale on Amazon. Though his projects border on the rebellious, Gaulon also manages to celebrate technology’s possibilities.

Benjamin Gaulon Photo: Vinciane Verguethen

So as Gaulon’s wayward niche started to evolve, he gradually nurtured a parallel academic career in teaching technology that institutions of higher education have come to respect. Today, Gaulon is the program director for art, media, and technology at Parsons Paris, The New School’s longstanding art and design school in Paris. Since joining Parsons Paris in 2013, Gaulon has attracted globally respected artists as adjunct faculty and helped institute degree programs in technology that distinguish Parsons Paris from its sister institution in New York, all while continuing his own exploits in the art world. It seems that for Gaulon, educating future creators serves the same purpose as his subversive artwork does, to sustain a dialogue about the significance of today’s technology.

Increasingly more American universities are opening international branch campuses that teach the home university’s curriculum in the foreign country and confer degrees from the home institution. The Cross-Border Education Research Team reports that as of this summer, U.S. universities have opened 81 international branch campuses, far more than any other branch campus exporters in the U.K., Russia, France, and Australia. Globalization is rapidly expanding the educational market, which IBIS Capital estimated as a $4.4 trillion market in 2013.

Yet Parsons opened its school in Paris decades before other universities started to move their campuses abroad. When it opened its art school there in 1921, it became the first American college in any discipline to establish a study-abroad program in Paris. Parsons Paris continues to make a unique proposition on the educational market with its technology-infused curriculum from one center for art and fashion to another. It has three bachelor’s and four master’s programs, and since it reopened in 2013 after a three-year reorganization, the school has grown to 150 students across all programs. Susan Taylor-Leduc, dean of Parsons Paris, says she expects to admit 50 more students next year.

Photo: Vinciane Verguethen

The things that make Parsons Paris special became tight constraints on Gaulon’s quest to build his team of adjunct faculty for his specific programs. He had high standards for finding local talent that not only embraced The New School’s New York essence, but could also leverage Europe’s cultural resources.

“In France, to find people who can teach well–and in English—is hard to find. Most of them already work with me,” Gaulon says. He knew that the search for excellent academic talent was global, so he reached out to his network across Europe and North America.

The people Gaulon has helped hire at Parsons Paris are quasi-luminaries in the digital art world. Digital artist Chris Sugrue coteaches a master’s studio class with Gaulon. And Alessandro Ludovico, chief editor of the new media arts criticism magazine Neural, helps mentor Gaulon’s master’s thesis seminars. Next semester, the globally renowned digital artist Evan Roth, who also happens to be Gaulon’s studio mate, will teach a course in Gaulon’s BFA program called “Internet Landscape” for the first time.