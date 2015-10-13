Today in Tabs: Interior Design Tips With Jack

In Maslow’s Heirarchy of Needs , shelter ranks second, just after physiological integrity and just before love and belonging. I assume you’re not currently bleeding to death and that you regard the idea of true love and connection with other human beings as a mean-spirited hoax at best. So “shelter and maybe employment” is the highest most of us are destined to climb up Abraham Maslow’s cruel pyramid of unattainable #squadgoals. Here, then, is Jack Sjogren with some useful interior design tips to make the most of the shell within which your journey to self-actualization came to a premature end.

Jack Sjogren has published comics in BuzzFeed and Hyperallergic, and would like me to mention that he is “really, really good at armpit farts and maintain[s] a casual interest in magic tricks.” You may find him at jacksjogren.com or @sjogrenjack on Instagram.

