advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Today in Tabs: Interior Design Tips With Jack

Today in Tabs: Interior Design Tips With Jack
[Image: RetroClipArt via Shutterstock]
By Jack Sjogren1 minute Read

In Maslow’s Heirarchy of Needs, shelter ranks second, just after physiological integrity and just before love and belonging. I assume you’re not currently bleeding to death1 and that you regard the idea of true love and connection with other human beings as a mean-spirited hoax at best. So “shelter and maybe employment” is the highest most of us are destined to climb up Abraham Maslow’s cruel pyramid of unattainable #squadgoals. Here, then, is Jack Sjogren with some useful interior design tips to make the most of the shell within which your journey to self-actualization came to a premature end.

Jack Sjogren has published comics in BuzzFeed and Hyperallergic, and would like me to mention that he is “really, really good at armpit farts and maintain[s] a casual interest in magic tricks.” You may find him at jacksjogren.com or @sjogrenjack on Instagram.

Today in Tabs Cartoon Week is brought to you by Fast Company or you may subscribe by email.

  1. If you are currenly bleeding to death, thank you for making Tabs the last thing you look at as the light gently dims. ↩

Hey put your email address here and press subscribe, because reasons.

  

powered by TinyLetter

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life