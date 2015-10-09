This Map Reveals 2015’s Hottest Halloween Costumes, State By State

The pop culture gods always seem to deliver a huge last-minute gift to undecided costumers within the last few weeks before Halloween. (Think Balloon Boy floating through the sky and into our hearts on October 15 of 2010.) While we can’t predict what crazy goof-’em-ups will come to national attention over the next couple weeks, someone has already figured out what nearly everyone else will be wearing on the big night.

Created by review-based recommendation platform Influenster, America’s Favorite Halloween Costumes By State In 2015 compiles the most popular get-ups we’ll apparently be donning this year. No, Influenster did not use drones or tap into the NSA’s privacy-invading software to find out your plans for this year, the company simply polled more than 40,000 users in the U.S., across all 50 states to find out their plans. It should surprise nobody that Minions are still a big deal, and that Harley Quinn’s popularity is surging in advance of next summer’s Suicide Squad. Let us know in the comments below what surprised you and what you plan on wearing. (Or not wearing! You’re an adult, do whatever!)