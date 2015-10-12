Inside The Welcome Return Of Paul Reiser

When I ask Paul Reiser, point blank, how he looks back on his notorious, eponymous NBC show from 2011 , mercilessly canceled after just two episodes, he gives an answer that seems as heartfelt and honest as it is funny and concise: “Quickly.”

Paul Reiser

The reason he doesn’t dwell on the failure of that show for very long these days: He’s too busy making acclaimed, genre-straddling projects that span from blockbusters like the forthcoming Will Smith drama, Concussion, to experimental indies like Amazon’s Red Oaks, which premiered last Friday. On The Paul Reiser Show, the creator and star played a version of himself searching for some gig to parlay into the next phase of his career. After laying low for a while afterward, though, suddenly Reiser has found himself in the midst of a full-scale comeback, and he’s about to be hotter than ever.

Even before his breakthrough role in last year’s Oscar-winning hit, Whiplash, it all started with a return to stand-up. After nearly 20 years of inactivity–during which one comedy boom evaporated and another began–Reiser decided to get back out there and start working clubs again.

“It’s like if you’re a basketball player and you take five years off, or even six months off,” he says. “You get back on the court and it’s not like you forget how to do it, but your muscles aren’t firing and you’re more sore afterward.”

In many ways, it was similar to when Reiser originally began his stand-up career at 19 years old, except this time audiences knew who he was and what to expect—which proved to be a blessing and a curse.

“They give you the benefit of the doubt, but only for about 12 seconds,” he says. “Then you have to actually have something to say.”

Reiser started out with less than 10 minutes of new material. It took nearly a year of refining and working those atrophied comedy muscles before he felt ready to go out on the road again. Something about being in front of live crowds again, though, tripped some wire inside the performer, and he started to miss acting again as well.