From Punk Rock Anarchist To CEO

How does one go from a punk-rock, bring-down-the-establishment social anarchist to a CEO working with brands like Nike and Google? That’s the story of Nathan Martin, the founder of Deeplocal , a Pittsburgh-based creative agency that’s produced a host of culture-jamming branding events for major corporations.

Nathan Martin

Martin is the first to admit that his dreadlock-sporting former self wouldn’t have predicted the line of work he’d end up in. In the ’90s, Martin was the “singer/screamer” in a touring punk band. Creation Is Crucifixion never quite became a household name, but it had a certain cachet in the underground scene, enough so that a recent reunion garnered some media attention. Martin and his bandmates declared themselves anarchists, passing around leftist books published by the Oakland-based AK Press.

Martin stayed in Pittsburgh for college, attending Carnegie Mellon, in part to stay close to the band. In those years, the band began to blend with another initiative of Martin’s, a subversive art collective called the Carbon Defense League. Soon, Martin’s interest in media, art, music, and technology all blended together.

Three major projects from the next decade or so stand out as emblematic of the more radical period in his life.

Around 1998, the Carbon Defense League began a project called “Child as Audience.” Martin and his collaborators thought it was striking that we would generally consider leafleting a kindergarten to be weird, and yet corporations like Nintendo were able to blanket youngsters with messages of all kinds with little oversight. So Martin et al figured out a way to hijack those messages. They bought Nintendo Gameboy games and modified the cartridges manually, soldering on an alternate game they programmed themselves. “You earned points by doing things you were normally not rewarded for in that era,” he says. The Carbon Defense League game urged you to break into churches, steal money, evade police, and power up by doing crack.

Then Martin and his collaborators reinserted the modified versions back into the gaming boxes and returned them to stores, where they could later be purchased by the unsuspecting public. This wasn’t done at scale–maybe only a dozen cartridges were modified–but the whole project was documented and publicized through a gallery exhibition–it was essentially a work of performance art.

Another project circa 2003 wound up garnering media attention–and legal trouble. Re-Code.com (no affiliation with the tech news site) imitated the appearance of Priceline, whose tagline in those days was “Name your own price.” Re-Code took this idea much further, encouraging users to upload actual barcodes from various stores into a database, label how much they paid for the goods, and allow others to download those barcodes and affix them to other goods in real stores. Don’t feel like paying $5.99 for that Raisin Bran? Slap on a sticker for the generic version, at half the price. Countless people did: “People still tell me how much money they saved on wine using the site,” recalls Martin.