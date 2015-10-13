See Your Favorite Brand Logos Morph Into Famous Works Of Art

The guy responsible for remixing Taylor Swift album covers with famous paintings is putting his spin on classic art once again with his aptly titled series Logo+Art.

Philippines-based artist Eisen Bernardo overlays popular logos from the likes of Puma, Shell, and Apple with works of art that cleverly correspond with the brand–NASA, say, and Vincent Van Gogh’s The Starry Night. Bernardo says his series is an “examination of art and capitalism; of expression and function; of personal and corporate.”

Check out Bernardo’s Logo+Art series in the slideshow above and more of his work here.