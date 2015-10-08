Lyft Teams Up With Hertz And Shell

Lyft, the perennial Avis to Uber’s Hertz, is introducing a number of perks for its team of drivers. On Thursday, the ride-sharing service announced a set of new partnerships with Hertz and Shell’s Fuel Rewards program , along with expedited payments to drivers. Lyft’s new “Express Pay” feature offers instant payment to drivers who reach certain benchmarks. According to Lyft, drivers who earn $50 will be able to receive instant account deposits via payments company Stripe.

Drivers will also receive discounts on gas purchases at Shell stations nationwide, starting in early 2016. And perhaps most importantly, Lyft will start offering its workers discounts on renting cars through Hertz, which will likely encourage more people to start driving for Lyft. This will also allow drivers to work for Lyft even if their personal cars don’t meet Lyft requirements, or if they don’t want to use their own cars.

Earlier this year, Uber began a short-term car rental pilot in several cities through a company called Flexdrive. Uber also began offering fuel discounts for drivers as well.

All this is taking place across a backdrop of sharply increased competition between Uber and Lyft. Lyft and Chinese ride-sharing giant Didi Kuaidi joined forces in September, and earlier today, Reuters reported Lyft CTO Chris Lambert has allegedly been connected to a breach that compromised a significant portion of Uber’s driver list.

