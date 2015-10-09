Steve Jobs, The Movie: 11 Things That Aren’t True About The Apple Cofounder

Steve Jobs, the new movie from screenwriter Aaron Sorkin and director Danny Boyle , opens widely today. Its energetic, crackling direction showcases the kind of whiplash dialogue that Sorkin is famous for. Film critics have already started weighing in, with mostly positive reviews. Theatergoers will get their chance to watch the film today. The one thing they won’t get is a chance to see a movie that’s actually about Steve Jobs .

The movie plays fast and furious with the facts of the short life of the Apple cofounder (it opens four days after the fourth anniversary of his death). That’s not something the filmmakers are trying to hide—indeed, Sorkin has proudly admitted that the facts have been altered in order to create a full character portrait.

So what kinds of fiction await moviegoers? Here are eleven to look out for:

1) In the opening scene, set during the moments before the January 24, 1984 introduction of Macintosh, the computer won’t say “hello” in its robotic voice. Feeling that this glitch might ruin the launch, Jobs berates the Mac’s programming genius, Andy Hertzfeld, threatening to announce Hertzfeld’s failure from the stage if he doesn’t solve the problem in the 40 minutes left before launch. As was true for all Apple product launches, preparation was demanding. But nothing resembling this scene happened on the day of the event.

2) Mac marketing director Joanna Hoffman discovers only on the day of the Mac’s launch that the computer is a closed system, and that special tools are required to open up the case. The Mac team, of course, knew this well in advance of the launch.

3) Five-year-old Lisa Brennan, the daughter whose paternity Jobs originally denied, shows up with her mother Chrisann for the launch of the Mac. While waiting backstage for the event, she draws on the Mac using MacPaint, an “abstract” painting that endears her to her dad, who then decides to give more money to Chrisann. Pure fiction.

4) At the launch, the 1984 ad is introduced by Apple’s Mike Markkula. In fact, Jobs himself introduced the ad.