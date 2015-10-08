Emma Stone Dances Her Way Into Your Heart In Arcade Fire Musician’s New Video

Emma Stone is delightful. We’ve seen her prove that time and again in film and on television–but until now, we’ve never had the opportunity to see her demonstrate her delightfulness through the art of dance. In the new video for Will Butler’s “Anna,” from the Arcade Fire member’s solo album Policy, though, Stone gets to show off her sick moves over a jazzy piano and a thumping bassline.

The video, directed by Brantley Gutierrez (and choreographed by Ryan Heffington, previously known for Sia’s “Chandelier” video), lands somewhere in between the aesthetics of Spike Jonze and Wes Anderson (with more than a dash of Busby Berkeley thrown into the mix). There are a lot of sailor hats on the ship that Stone finds herself dancing through, and a lot of symmetrically arranged shots through meticulously curated hallways, but the “put a movie star in an interesting setting and just have her dance her way through a video” is straight out of Jonze’s playbook. Those are fine sources to draw from, and because Emma Stone seems to be having such a good time throughout the video’s four minutes, it never stops being anything but a lot of fun to watch.