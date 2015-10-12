How Filson Is Using Its 118-Year Legacy To Plot The Brand’s Future

The people of Filson have a saying, that the brand’s territory is anywhere the salmon can swim. Since 1897, the company has been outfitting the more rugged types of the Pacific Northwest, starting with gold miners, then forestry workers, and on to outdoorsmen of all stripes, including hunters, fishers, sports shooters and travelers. Over the last decade, the brand’s territory has expanded to just about anywhere a guy can grow a beard, championed by a certain set of consumers looking for a classic, made in America authenticity, along with other heritage brands like Red Wing, Pendleton, Carhartt, and more.

From swinging axes with real lumberjacks to hanging bespoke axes on the wall with the urban variety, the brand has ridden the heritage brand wave with very little marketing, relying on word of mouth and product quality to get the word out. Now Filson is ready to start telling its story louder than ever before.

Over the last year and a half, the company brought in Alex Carleton (Rogues Gallery, LL Bean Signature) as creative director, and Gray Madden (Burberry Watches) as the brand’s new president. They’ve recently unveiled their first campaign along with a new fall catalog, and in November the brand will launch a new flagship store at the Filson HQ in Seattle.

“Filson has been in business for more than 100 years, but we’re just starting to really tell the brand’s story,” says Carleton. “My job isn’t to make things up, it’s about creatively showing and telling the stories that exist here.”

It’s a rare thing for a brand to last for 118 years, let alone to do it with its identity still intact. “So many brands get messed up along the way, and this was just a great, quirky brand that needed some love and attention,” says Madden. “We have to make sure the people who love us will still love us, and find additional consumers as well. But it’s not that difficult a puzzle because we’re just going back to what the company does well, which is the quality. It’s about not just outfitting for the outdoors, but for the spirit of the outdoors. So guys on the train with their briefcase still have an idea of an adventurous spirit.”

The plan is to use the legacy of the brand’s long, storied history to chart its future. Here’s how they plan to do it.

As simple as it sounds, Carleton says one of the primary challenges the brand has given itself is to do a better job of just getting its story out there. Even for him, a guy whose career is steeped in heritage and outdoor brands and style, before making the move to Seattle, Filson was largely a well-respected mystery.