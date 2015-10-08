Pitch It To Win It Contest – Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO WIN.

This Contest is closed to the public. Only those individuals invited to participate are eligible to enter or win. Sponsor: Mansueto Ventures LLC, 7 World Trade Center, New York, NY 10007. Participation in the Pitch It To Win It Contest (the “Contest”) constitutes Entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to and acceptance of these Official Rules. ELIGIBILITY: This is an invitation-only contest. To be eligible, an Entrant must be formally invited to participate by Fast Company, a unit of Mansueto Ventures LLC (“MV”). Employees or agents of MV or Hyatt Corporation (the “Contest Entities”) and of the Contest Entities’ parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries and advertising/promotional agencies, and the members of their immediate families and households are not eligible. Void where prohibited by law. All decisions of the Contest Entities regarding this Contest are final and binding in all respects.

CONTEST DESCRIPTION: This Contest begins at 9:01 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on October 28, 2015 and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on November 18, 2015 (“Contest Period”). In this Contest, a total of forty (40) Entrants will deliver the “elevator pitch” for their business in an actual elevator at a Hyatt Regency hotel. Twenty (20) Entrants will pitch at a hotel in Chicago and twenty (20) Entrants will pitch at a hotel in Tyson’s Corner, VA. All pitches will be video recorded. The videos of four (4) Entrants from each location will be selected by a panel of judges from Fast Company as Finalists to participate in a competition voted on by the Fast Company user community. The Winner will receive $10,000 as well as two tickets to a Fast Company event, 3 Hyatt Nights Certificates and will be upgraded to Diamond membership status in the Hyatt Gold Passport program from the time of receipt of the prize through February 2017. By entering the Contest, Entrant consents to the inclusion of Entrant’s email address and other personally identifiable information in Fast Company’s promotional mailing lists. TO ENTER: This Contest is open only to individuals who are legal residents of any one (1) of the 50 United States or the District of Columbia, who are at least the age of majority in their state or jurisdiction of residence and who receive and reply to the invitation to participate in this Contest sent by Fast Company within the timeframe set forth in the invitation and who attend the Event to which they are invited, which will be at either Hyatt Regency Chicago, located at 151 E Wacker Drive, Chicago, IL 60601 on November 2, 2015, or at Hyatt Regency Tyson’s Corner Center, located at 7901 Tysons One Place, Tyson’s Corner, VA 22102 on October 28, 2015 (each, an “Event”; collectively, the “Events”). At the Event, each Entrant shall deliver an “elevator pitch” that is approximately 1 minute long for her or his business in an actual, designated elevator. The elevator pitch will be recorded on digital video by a professional crew. The video recording shall be the ‘Entry’ by which the Entrant will be judged. Each Entrant shall be responsible for all costs in connection with attending the Event. By entering the Contest, Entrants acknowledge that they are aware of and agree with MV’s privacy policy located at https://www.fastcompany.com/privacy-policy. Entries must not infringe upon any rights of any third party, including but not limited to copyright, trademark, and rights of privacy and publicity. Entries must be in keeping with the Contest Entities’ respective images and shall not be defamatory, libelous, pornographic or obscene. Each Entrant grants to Contest Entities, together with their respective successors, licensees and assigns, the irrevocable, nonexclusive right to use her or his name and likeness, the video recorded Entry and the text thereof in any editorial, advertising, publicity, and promotional context, in any manner at any time or place, in any and all media, whether now know or hereafter developed, throughout the world in perpetuity. As between the Entrants and the Contest Entities, all video recorded Entries shall be the property of the Contest Entities.

JUDGING/SELECTION OF FINALISTS: The Judges at each Event will be members of the Fast Company staff. From the 20 Entries at each Event, the Judges will select the four (4) most compelling presentations as Finalists, resulting in a total of eight (8) Finalists. The criteria used by the Judges will be as follows: 40% pitch delivery, 60% business idea. The Finalists will be notified of their selection on or before November 13, 2015. The four (4) Finalists from the Chicago Event will then be placed (in alphabetical order by company name) opposite the four (4) Finalists from the Tyson’s Corner Event (in alphabetical order by company name) into Round One of a bracketed competition on FastCompany.com for voting by the public. Voting by the public shall be on the following dates: Round One: 9:01 am ET through 11: 59pm ET on November 16, 2015 Round Two: 12:01am ET through 11: 59pm ET on November 17, 2015 Round Three: 12:01am ET through 11:59 pm ET on November 18, 2015

The Entrant with the most votes in each of 4 brackets in Round One will advance to Round Two, and the Entrant with the most votes in each of 2 brackets in Round Two will advance to Round Three. The Entrant with the most votes in Round Three will be declared the Winner on or before November 23, 2015; provided, however, that the selected winning Entrant shall be required to sign and return declaration of eligibility, a release of liability, an IRS Form W-9, and, where lawful, a publicity consent, all within 2 days of notification. If the selected winning Entrant cannot be contacted, is ineligible, or fails to respond or to claim the prize, or fails to timely return any document as required, the prize may be forfeited and the Finalist receiving the next highest number of votes will be selected the Winner. PRIZE: The Winner will receive the following prize: A check for $10,000 payable to the Entrant’s business

2 tickets to a Fast Company signature event

Upgrade to Diamond membership status in the Hyatt Gold Passport program from the time of the receipt of prize through February 2017

3 Hyatt Nights Certificates (Ultimate Level), each of which is valid for one (1) free night in a single/double occupancy standard room at a participating Hyatt-branded hotel, subject to the terms & conditions set forth below Each Hyatt Nights Certificate is issued by Hyatt Fulfillment of Maryland, Inc. and is redeemable only at participating Hyatt hotels listed at certificates.hyatt.com. Hyatt reserves the right to modify the list of participating hotels at any time, including level changes. Reservations already booked at a hotel that subsequently changes levels will be honored at the originally booked level. Valid for 1 stay of 1 night, in a standard, single or double occupancy room at any 1 participating Hyatt hotel and expires on the date printed on the front, except where prohibited by law. Standard room type determined by hotel. Any unused portion of certificate is lost. Use is subject to room availability, blackout dates and other travel restrictions. Valid only for room rate and associated taxes. Not valid for food, beverage, casino, resort or service fees or incidentals. Hyatt Gold Passport points not awarded for use of this certificate. Advance reservations made with certificate code required. Except for combinations with other Hyatt Nights Certificates, may not be combined with other certificates, offers, group travel, tour packages, conventions, or special rate programs and may not be applied to prior stays. Except as required by law, not redeemable for cash or other substitutions, not replaceable if lost, destroyed, stolen, or expired, and void if altered, reproduced, transferred or sold. Any unauthorized use constitutes fraud. Original certificate, I.D. and credit card will be required at check in. Void where prohibited by law. Governed by the laws of the state of Maryland, USA. Hyatt and related marks are trademarks of Hyatt Corporation. Hyatt Gold Passport points have no cash value. The approximate retail value of Hyatt Gold Passport points is based solely on the current price at which they may be purchased through Points.com, a third party. The ARV stated in these Official Rules is based, in part, on the current value of Hyatt Gold Passport points offered by that third party. Contest Entities are not responsible for and winner will not receive the difference between the actual value of the prize at the time of award and the stated ARV in these Official Rules or in any Contest-related correspondence or materials. The Diamond membership status will be applied to member’s account two to three (2-3) weeks after the Prize Winner is verified by Sponsor. Reservations to use Hyatt Gold Passport points must be made via goldpassport.com or by calling a Hyatt Worldwide Reservation Center. Hyatt Gold Passport Reward reservations are subject to the cancellation policy of the individual property at which member is redeeming a Reward. The minimum number of points required for a one night stay is subject to change at any time. You must be a Hyatt Gold Passport member in good standing to receive any points, discounts, status upgrades, or other rewards received during this Contest. Hyatt Gold Passport points, status upgrades, and discounts may be subject to certain additional restrictions, including, blackout dates, availability, and terms and conditions available at: http://www.goldpassport.com/hyatt/customer-service/gp-terms-conditions.jsp. Prize Winner is responsible for all travel arrangements and booking travel that may be necessary to redeem the Prize. Sponsor is not liable for any missed Prize events, opportunities, or expenses incurred as a consequence of flight cancellation/delay or ground transportation delay. Prize Winner may be required to provide a credit card at time of hotel check-in to cover hotel incidentals. By participating in this Contest and accepting the Prize, Prize Winner agrees to maintain his/her behavior in accordance with all applicable laws and generally accepted social practices in connection with participation in any Contest- or Prize-related activity. Prize Winner understands and agrees that Sponsor and prize providers have the right, in their sole discretion, to disqualify and remove the entrant or his/her guest(s) (if any) from any activity at any time if the entrant’s or his/her guests’ (if any) behavior at any point is uncooperative, disruptive, or may or does cause damage to persons, property, or the reputation of the Contest Entities or otherwise violates the policies of the Contest Entities, and in such a case, the entrant will still be solely responsible for all taxes and other expenses related to the prize. Entrants waive the right to assert as a cost of winning any prize, any and all costs of verification and redemption or travel to claim the prize and any liability and publicity which might arise from claiming or seeking to claim the prize. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the Fast Company event tickets is $1,998. Hyatt Gold Passport Diamond status is not available for purchase and does not have a set ARV. The ARV of Hyatt Gold Passport Diamond status is dependent upon many factors, including without limitation the use the Winner makes of his/her membership in the program. The ARV of each Hyatt Nights Certificate is $517. Total ARV of all prizes: $13,549

GENERAL: Neither Contest Entities, their respective parent, subsidiary, or affiliate companies, nor their respective promotional agencies shall have any obligation or responsibility with regard to (i) entries that contain inaccurate information or that do not comply with these instructions; (ii) entries, prize claims, or notifications that are lost, late, incomplete, illegible, unintelligible, damaged, or otherwise not received by the intended recipient, in whole or in part, due to computer or technical error of any kind; (iii) telephone, electronic, hardware, software, network, Internet, or computer malfunctions, failures, or difficulties; or (iv) any damages or losses of any kind caused by any award or resulting from the acceptance of any award. The Contest Entities in their sole discretion reserve the right to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process or otherwise disregarding these instructions. Contest Entities further reserve the right to cancel, terminate, or modify the Contest if it cannot be completed as planned because of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, or technical failures of any sort. The Contest Entities are not responsible for malfunctions of electronic equipment, computer hardware, software, or malfunctions of any Internet service or email provider. The Contest Entities reserve the right to modify, suspend or terminate the Contest in the event that it becomes infected by a computer virus or is otherwise technically impaired and award prizes from among all eligible entries received prior to cancellation or termination. TAXES: The Winner shall be solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes. Winners will be issued an IRS 1099 Income Tax Form in the amount of the Approximate Retail Value of the Prize. CONSENT AND INDEMNIFICATION: ENTRANTS ARE SOLELY RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR OWN ACTIONS AND BEHAVIOR AND AGREE TO RELEASE, HOLD HARMLESS AND INDEMNIFY THE CONTEST ENTITIES AND THE RESPECTIVE OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, MEMBERS, MANAGERS, EMPLOYEES, REPRESENTATIVES AND AGENTS OF EACH (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) FOR ANY LIABILITY WHATSOEVER FOR INJURIES OR DAMAGES OF ANY KIND SUSTAINED IN CONNECTION WITH THE USE, ACCEPTANCE, POSSESSION, MISUSE OR AWARDING OF THE PRIZE, WHILE PREPARING FOR, PARTICIPATING IN AND/OR TRAVELING TO OR FROM ANY PRIZE- OR CONTEST-RELATED ACTIVITY, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY INJURY, DAMAGE, DEATH, LOSS, OR ACCIDENT TO PERSON OR PROPERTY. WINNER AGREES THAT THE PRIZE IS PROVIDED AS-IS WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY, REPRESENTATION OR GUARANTEE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, IN FACT OR IN LAW, WHETHER NOW KNOWN OR HEREINAFTER ENACTED, RELATIVE TO THE USE OR ENJOYMENT OF THE PRIZE, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ITS QUALITY, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. FURTHER, WINNER ACKNOWLEDGES THAT HE/SHE IS SOLELY RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY ACTIONS, CLAIMS OR LIABILITIES OF HIS/HER GUEST (IF ANY) RELATED TO ANY CONTEST-RELATED ACTIVITY, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY ACTIONS, CLAIMS OR LIABILITIES RELATED TO THE GUEST’S (IF ANY) USE OF THE PRIZE. BY PARTICIPATING IN THE CONTEST, YOU UNDERSTAND THAT YOU MAY BE WAIVING RIGHTS WITH RESPECT TO CLAIMS THAT ARE AT THIS TIME UNKNOWN OR UNSUSPECTED, AND IN ACCORDANCE WITH SUCH WAIVER, YOU ACKNOWLEDGE THAT YOU HAVE READ AND UNDERSTAND, AND HEREBY EXPRESSLY WAIVE AGAINST THE RELEASED PARTIES, THE BENEFITS OF SECTION 1542 OF THE CIVIL CODE OF CALIFORNIA, AND ANY SIMILAR LAW IN ANY STATE OR TERRITORY, WHICH PROVIDES AS FOLLOWS: “CERTAIN CLAIMS NOT AFFECTED BY A GENERAL RELEASE. A GENERAL RELEASE DOES NOT EXTEND TO CLAIMS WHICH THE CREDITOR DOES NOT KNOW OR SUSPECT TO EXIST IN HIS OR HER FAVOR AT THE TIME OF EXECUTING THE RELEASE, WHICH IF KNOWN BY HIM OR HER MUST HAVE MATERIALLY AFFECTED HIS OR HER SETTLEMENT WITH THE DEBTOR.”

However, nothing herein shall be deemed to be a release of any warranty or product liability claim with regard to the Prize. EMAIL CHANGE OF ADDRESS POLICY: It is the sole responsibility of the Entrant to notify MV in writing if the Entrant changes its email address. To do so, send notice of new email address to: msalamon@fastcompany.com RESOLUTION OF DISPUTES: This Contest is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations and is not available to those residing in jurisdictions where such contests are prohibited. Issues concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York. All disputes arising out of or connected with this Contest will be resolved individually, and without resort to class action, exclusively by binding arbitration under the auspices of JAMS (Judicial Arbitration and Medication Service) in New York City, New York. These Official Rules will bind all contestants, and their respective heirs, representatives, successors and permitted assigns. These Official Rules supersede any prior oral or written agreements relating to rules or procedures for the Contest. These Official Rules may be changed at any time, but only by the Contest Entities and only by posting new rules at fastcompany.com/elevator-rules. These Official Rules will not be construed to impose upon the Contest Entities any obligations for any losses, debts or other obligations incurred by any Contest participant. WINNER’S INFORMATION: To receive information about the Winner or a copy of the Official Rules, send an email to Sponsor at: msalamon@fastcompany.com before June 1, 2016.