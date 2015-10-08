If The Billboard For “Nathan For You” Looks Familiar, There Is a Hilarious Reason Why

One of the great joys of Nathan For You has been watching its marketing roll out. Since the show is essentially about marketing—creator/host Nathan Fielder attempts to help struggling business owners by trying outrageous ideas—marketing the show itself has even more of a performance art bent than it does with other shows. Today, Fielder revealed one element of the push for the new season: the show’s billboard.

If the above image looks familiar, though, there’s a hilarious reason why. It’s an exact replica of the extensive ad campaign for The Blacklist from last fall.

In the new posters, Fielder’s face assumes a typically neutral expression where Blacklist star James Spader strove for smugness. The idea that the same magazine-cover approach–which had already been used by Dexter years before–would prove successful twice gives an idea of how half-baked some of Fielder’s ideas are on the show. (Others are legit brilliant.) We’ll see which kind he favors this time around when the new season begins October 15th on Comedy Central.