Digg Wants To Create A Dialog Between Readers And Journalists

Social news site Digg is working on an ambitious project : rebuilding the comments section that lives below articles, so that journalists and readers can communicate with each other without the spam and vitriol that dominates many commenting platforms on the web. Dubbed “Digg Dialog,” the new product debuts on Friday and will feature Paul Ford, the author of Businessweek’s must-read coding issue , discussing an upcoming piece on Wikipedia for the rebooted New Republic.

As described by The Verge, Digg Dialog is an attempt to create an in-depth discussion of the articles that Digg features, and have those chats become destinations in themselves–similar to what Product Hunt and Reddit have created with their own Q&A features. Unlike Reddit’s “Ask Me Anything” section and Product Hunt Live, however, Digg’s chats will be built around specific articles rather than general topics or notable individuals.

Digg, which relaunched in 2012 after Reddit outpaced its original incarnation, has quickly become a place where readers can find the day’s most interesting stories from around the web. As Digg CEO Andrew McLaughlin told The Verge, the next obvious step is for Digg to add moderated conversation to the mix: “The best big move for Digg now is to go back toward social conversations, to add a network layer and give people a way to talk about the stories that are showing up on Digg.”

