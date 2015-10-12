The British Brand SCP Celebrates 30 Years Of Anti-Establishment Furniture

Sheridan Coakley opened his furniture company SCP in 1985 with the mission of producing well-made and honest designs. Thirty years later, he’s still at it simply because he loves the business. At its inception, SCP (shorthand for Sheridan Coakley Products) went against the grain of exuberant postmodern design. Today its principles of functionality and integrity have become widely embraced.

Never resting on its laurels, SCP continues to find new ways to express its values through furniture, textiles, and accessories. The brand got its start producing the early work of Jasper Morrison, Konstantin Grcic, and Matthew Hilton. And while it still maintains those relationships, it also finds ways to share the voices of younger designers like Fort Standard, Lucy Kurrein, and Bec Brittain.

Coakley spoke with Co.Design about lasting three decades in the business, material innovation, collaboration, and the mark of a truly good design.

Co.Design: Is the SCP of today much different from when you started 30 years ago?

Sheridan Coakley: In its essence, it hasn’t changed very much. But if there was a difference, it’s more to do with having experience and learning how to run a business. We’re still a small company, we haven’t expanded massively, we still have the same core principles. In a way, the world has changed around us. When I started, people weren’t buying modern furniture. They were buying antiques. We were a small business and there was a parallel design world.

I came from a background of selling or dealing secondhand furniture, which was early 20th century, late 19th. But the thing I really liked was the purity of the modernist period. When I started in 1985, we were kind of rebelling against the designs of the 1980s. It was a decade of excessive style. It was appealing to rebel and we just kind if carried on with that.

What do you make of the retread of Memphis—the 1980s design movement in Italy—that’s happening today?

Memphis happened when we started our business. We were doing our own rebellion, doing it our own way. We didn’t have the heritage of Italian design weighing on us. Memphis was kind of a punk thing. It wasn’t meant to be a success, but it became a success. But looking at it now, we kind of do things in cycles. There’s probably just as good reason to come back now and use it decoratively and it’s relevant. It’s the right time to have a look at it. But in looking back, you mustn’t be nostalgic. You have to look back and think about what’s good—it’s not about getting the look.

Throughout SCP’s history, you’ve worked with a lot of different designers, both emerging and established. How do your collaborations come about?

It happens through osmosis. It’s a little incestuous, but the design scene is small in Britain. You hear about people through friends and colleagues. It evolves from there. There isn’t an origin from a school of design so much as a school of thought that hasn’t been broken. It’s what was happening when Jasper Morrison, Tom Dixon, Ron Arad, and I were coming up and that line is still being followed.