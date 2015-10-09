When It’s Necessary To Be A Jerk At Work

Andrea Cutright thinks it’s important to be a jerk at work–at least sometimes. She believes that it’s a skill you can and should develop as you get further along in your career, in the same way you would hone negotiation and team building.

Cutright’s had plenty of time to learn over the course of her career. After spending eight years at Yahoo!, she launched Foodily in 2010. When the social recipe sharing startup was acquired by IAC-owned Ask.fm in May, she was appointed chief operating officer of the Q&A social network.

Not long after she arrived, Cutright confronted Ask.fm’s leadership with a tough proposition. She wanted the business to focus on one target audience: 13- to 19-year-olds. That meant letting a lot of [older audience members] go, admits Cutright, who asserts that the teen group is 65% of Ask.fm’s current user base. Protest ensued. “There was a lot of, You can’t do it, I won’t let you, It’s the wrong thing,” she recalls. “And I would not yield.” Cutright insists that her stance came from a place of passion, knowing it was the right thing to do for the future of the business, even if it didn’t leave everybody in the room incredibly happy.

Later on, she says, others appreciated her very focused way of looking at the business, but you have to be 100% behind your idea to enforce a good outcome. “You have to follow through,” she explains. “And that is good for everybody.”

Cutright wants to clarify that she subscribes to a very specific definition of jerk. And that doesn’t include the typical tyrannical behaviors such as micromanaging narcissists, fearmongers, or bullies. “There should be an infographic spectrum for when you get to asshole,” Cutright quips. “That is not a skill set, that is a personality.” Those people don’t get results.

She agrees that no one wants to work with someone whose personality overrides the organization’s purpose and creates a toxic environment. Rather, she says, her flavor of jerk is someone who is ready to be unyielding in order to have the opposite effect: pushing a goal or a business model that is stuck. “Being unyielding can be powerful,” she says.

Cutright admits she didn’t always know how and when to break out the uncompromising tool from her kit. “I think you want to have a great work persona,” she says, one that makes people want to follow you, and who trust and believe in the way you operate. But she does admit that it’s a fine balance between knowing when to take a stand and remain steadfast, and being that so often that it becomes part of who you are as a leader. Cutright uses words such as assertive, firm, and forceful to describe the right way to appear in those situations. Used judiciously, she says, “Everyone sees that and can have respect for what you want to achieve.”