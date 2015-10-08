Amazon’s Etsy Rival Moves Closer To Launch

Amazon is moving ahead with its plans to compete with online artisanal goods marketplace Etsy. Amazon Handmade, the company’s upcoming arts-and-crafts site, has reportedly been emailing Etsy vendors to invite them to sell their products on the new marketplace. According to the Wall Street Journal’s Greg Bensinger, the invitations did not include launch dates or information on pricing and fees .

The Seattle-based retail giant announced Amazon Handmade earlier this year but did not give details on the new project. Etsy, which became a publicly traded company in April 2015 and has transformed from a niche crafts retail platform into a major player in the e-commerce world, announced in September that it is partnering with manufacturers to help its sellers scale–a signal that the service has moved a long way from its DIY, small-vendor origins. In addition, Etsy recently rolled out limited same-day delivery for the holiday season as well.

“We believe we are the best platform for creative entrepreneurs, empowering them to succeed on their own terms,” Etsy CEO Chad Dickerson said in a statement sent to Fast Company. “Etsy has a decade of experience understanding the needs of artists and sellers and supporting them in ways that no other marketplace can. Our platform attracts more than 21 million thoughtful consumers seeking to discover unique goods, and build relationships with the people who make and sell them.”

A study released by Etsy earlier this year gives insight into its seller base, and, by extension, the future seller base of Amazon Handmade: Approximately one-third of vendors rely on their creative ventures for their primary income, and 86% are women.

