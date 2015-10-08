See The Life And Times Of Two Testicles In A Ballsy New Underwear Ad

The rivalry between boxers and briefs has endured for centuries, and only recently has the exalted boxer brief been able to negotiate peace in the great undercarriage debate. Now a new campaign from underwear brand Bonds Australia and agency Clemenger BBDO Melbourne dramatically shows us the impact of our undergarment decisions can have on our bodies.
Here we meet The Boys, just a couple of balls hanging out, arguing with Big Brain, and generally trying to get along in this topsy-turvy world. It’s like Inside Out for a dude’s crotch, aimed at highlighting the importance of a comfy pair of gitch.