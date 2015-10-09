Square Says Its Super-Simple Email Marketing Tools Are Paying Off For Small Businesses

These new services get plenty of attention when they’re announced–and less so from then on. That’s made it tough to tell how much of an impact they’ve had once they’re rolling. But the company recently shared some data with me, aggregated from all businesses that use Square Marketing. It shows ways in which the service–which has a basic free tier, but costs $15 per month per 500 contacts for full functionality–is paying back the merchants that use it.

Because Square handles both the offer and the payment processing, the company is able to anonymously aggregate transactions and determine how effective an offer was. “When we were looking back over some of the activity since it launched, we saw that in food-related categories, for every dollar that was spent on a promotion, [merchants] got about $20 back in terms of sales,” says Kevin Burke, the former Visa CMO who heads up marketing for Square. “That’s pretty compelling to our sellers when they see this easy-to-use tool driving such tangible results.”

Example of Square Marketing offers

“We also saw, just on average, that for buyers who were redeeming an offer, they tended to spend about 25% more on that transaction than on an average transaction,” Burke says. “Again, a really nice lift.”

Another tidbit: Square Marketing auto-sorts a business’s customers into buckets including regulars, casual, and lapsed. It says that email recipients are almost twice as likely to open email offers targeted this way than ones which a business has selected manually, and are more than 10 times more likely to redeem them.

Since Square introduced Square Marketing in April, it’s beefed up the features in some respects, most notably by adding Facebook integration. Besides pushing offers out to existing customers via email, a business can publish them to one or more Facebook pages, where they become shareable by visitors to those pages, giving them the potential to reach new customers as well as existing ones. (At the moment, there’s no equivalent feature for marketing via Twitter–maybe Square’s CEO could negotiate a partnership with Twitter’s CEO–but it’s possible to manually tweet a link to an online offer.)

But Square Marketing still isn’t trying to be a full-strength alternative to an email-marketing powerhouse like MailChimp or Constant Contact. Rather than offering limitless flexibility, Square Marketing provides very simple templates for offers–such as a Fourth of July special–that merchants can customize and fill in with their own specifics, such as a discount on a particular product. It then ties them into the Square Register point-of-sale system, so they’re trackable. The idea is to make things easy for mall businesspeople who want to give incentives to customers to come back–and who don’t have a whole lot of time to devote to marketing.