From Seizing Inspiration To Interview Red Flags: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

This week, we learned how to notice the most subtle red flags while interviewing, have more frequent strokes of genius, and keep track of our best ideas for future use.

Here are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of October 5.

Great ideas aren’t the sole preserve of creative geniuses. According to the latest research, creativity combines a battery of other skills and habits, none of which depend on being unusually intelligent. It’s just a matter of knowing how to harness them.

There’s no shortage of advice for hiring managers trying to better understand the job candidates they interview. What sets this roundup apart is that each of these questions is designed to get at the heart of specific yet hard-to-pinpoint qualities, not just technical qualifications.

“There are red flags that you can neutralize by asking more questions and digging into them,” says one veteran recruiter. This week we learned which questions to ask in order to put any suspicions to the test.

Having a stroke of genius is one thing. Being able to remember what it was an hour or a week later is something else altogether. Here’s how to be ready for inspiration whenever it strikes and hold onto it for the long term.

Some 54 million Americans (and counting) are now freelancers. And since millennials are in the vanguard of the rising freelance economy, it’s likely the U.S. workforce will look a lot different in five or 10 years than it does today. This week we found out what changes are in store, and which obstacles still need to be overcome.