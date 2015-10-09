9 Things Freelancers Should Do To Get Higher Rates

If you’re one of the 53 million freelance workers in the U.S. , no one’s going to decide to give you a raise. If you want to earn more, you’ll need to negotiate with your clients for a rate increase.

In theory, that’s no big deal. It’s just business! The problem is that many free agents create long-term relationships with clients, which makes asking for more money feel awkward and scary. Sometimes that fear leads to bad situations. I’ve seen hundreds of people’s time logs over the years, but the only 100-hour workweek I’ve ever seen was from a self-employed accountant. The problem? She hadn’t raised her rates since the 1990s.

The good news, though, is that many organizations are creating their 2016 budgets now (in Q4 of 2015). Laying the groundwork now for a higher price point in the future vastly increases the chances that you’ll get it. Here’s what to do to raise your rates in January, while keeping the clients you want to keep.

An employee approaching her boss for a raise would be advised to research what other companies were paying. Likewise, as a free agent it’s good to know what other people are charging for similar services. Reach out to people you trust for advice. Also, consider what you’ve done to boost your value to clients. Elisabeth Sharp McKetta is an editor and writing coach based in Boise, Idaho. “I had been charging the same hourly rate for all writing services for years, and throughout those years I had gained experience, publications, and a PhD,” she says. “It was time I revalued my time.”

If you’re charging by the project, or a monthly retainer, then some clients are already more profitable per hour than others. That’s a good thing to know. Track your work hours to figure out which clients are a dream, and which you’d be okay with shedding. In the accountant’s case, one difficult client was taking 40 hours a week alone. That’s an easy target for hiking rates, or offloading. On the other hand, some clients may already be paying your new desired hourly rate, so nothing needs to change.

This is an easy win. “One morning without any fanfare I changed my hourly rate on my website from $60 to $80,” says McKetta. “When new clients emailed about manuscripts, I explained my services and told them my rate. I didn’t mention the old rate; it wasn’t relevant.” If you tend to negotiate prices rather than posting them, use inquiries from potential clients to test what the market will bear. If it’s business you never had in the first place, why not ask for a lot? If the potential client says no, you’re no worse off than when you started. If he says yes, you’ve got a new high-paying client, and a point of evidence on your desirability to share with existing clients. If your business is constantly adding clients, you may not even need to raise rates on the old ones. “As a matter of loyalty, I kept existing clients grandmothered in at the old rate,” says McKetta.