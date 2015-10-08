Medium Doubles Down on Mobile With New App

Recognizing that people are increasingly on their mobile devices, Medium yesterday launched a slew of new features and major updates to its iOS and Android apps that make it easier for people to write, edit, comment, and share on the open publishing platform.

Speaking at an event in San Francisco, Medium founder and CEO (and Twitter and Blogger cofounder) Evan Williams spoke about the power of the personal expression platforms he’s built over the years, culminating with Medium.

Evan Williams Photo: Daniel Terdiman

“It’s easy to trivialize,” Williams said, “but the fact that billions of people have the power of the printing press at their fingertips is not a trivial idea. It’s a huge idea…a huge advance in the world.”

To that end, Medium is hoping it can become the publishing platform of choice for everyone from casual writers to celebrities to professionals, and even big-time content-producing companies.

With the 2.0 version of its iOS and Android apps, Medium is now enabling readers to find classic top stories and bookmarks, as well as top responses–what Medium calls comments–and other stories it thinks will be most engaging.

At the same time, Medium now makes it possible to write and edit seamlessly across multiple devices. Start writing on one device, and pick up right where you left off on another. This feature is meant to work on users’ computers, phones, or tablets.

While Medium is happy to have large numbers of individuals using its tools to create content, it also wants big-time publishers using the platform.