How The Most Productive People Procrastinate

If you procrastinate (and most of us do), you’re in good company. Bill Clinton, Leonardo da Vinci, Frank Lloyd Wright, Victor Hugo, Margaret Atwood, Douglas Adams, Naomi Campbell, and Mariah Carey are all known for waiting until the last minute to do things. In fact, Fallingwater , Wright’s architectural masterpiece, was reportedly sketched 30 minutes before the client arrived at his office.

While procrastination is normally associated with negative consequences such as being stressed out or late, Rory Vaden, author of Procrastinate on Purpose, says strategic procrastination is a tool used by the ultra-successful.

“Chronic overachievers suffer from a kind of procrastination called priority dilution,” says Vaden. “They became successful by being a massive taskmaster, but as they move up and have more responsibility, their priorities become diluted. They still believe accomplishing more is good, but they allow their attention to shift to urgent tasks and put off significant goals. It’s a case of, ‘What got you here won’t get you there.’”

Procrastinating on purpose, however, allows ultra-performers to solve the priority dilution problem. Instead of accomplishing things on a to-do list, they put each task through a “focus funnel,” asking the following questions:

Can I eliminate it?

Can I automate it?

Can I delegate it?

If the task cannot be eliminated, automated, or delegated, one final question is posed:



Can it wait until later?

“If it must be done now, give yourself permission to protect: shut off our email, close the door, turn off your phone, and do the task,” says Vaden. “But if it can wait, I challenge people to procrastinate on purpose. Doing something early isn’t creating more time; it’s taking something from tomorrow and bringing it into today. And this opens you up to the risk of unexpected change cost.”

We all understand the risk of being too late, but it’s important to realize there is risk attached to doing something too early.

A good example is booking a flight six months in advance, says Vaden: “Even if you have the time to book it early, it makes more sense to wait,” he says. “We live in a world of change, and if something happens and you need to reschedule the flight, you’ll have to invest more time and money to make the change later. We all understand the risk of being too late, but it’s important to realize there is risk attached to doing something too early.”