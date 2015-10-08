Whiskas Opens “Kitten Kollege” To Help Us Through The Milestones Of Kittenhood

It can probably be agreed there is no shortage of kitten videos on the Internet. However, if justification were needed for providing more, then cat food brand Whiskas certainly has a strong case.

The Mars-owned brand has created “Kitten Kollege,” a series of part fun, part educational films, all featuring a squad of cute-as-anything kittens. One film serves as a welcome to the “kollege,” while another introduces us to some of the students. Further films focus on specific subjects, selected using search analysis to represent questions most commonly searched by current or prospective kitty owners. Topics include which breeds are well suited to living indoors, and the best time to have a kitten neutered.

The initiative forms a core part of Whiskas’ overarching strategy. “Kittens are only kittens for a year and ‘graduate’ into adulthood after passing through all the developmental milestones over the first 12 months,” says Anthony Dean, cat portfolio manager at Mars Petcare, on why the brand has initially homed in on kittens. It’s a key element in category growth and it helps that they’re also funny and adorable in just about everything they do.

“The campaign is informed by our brand ambition and brand story, “ adds Dean. “It’s aligned directly to our global brand ambition–to be the reference in cat care.” Dean says that the brand will evolve and add new content to the platform over time.

The campaign is something of an experiment, according to Dean, and is a new approach in the brand’s communication strategy. The content, specifically created for mobile, is the result of collaboration between ad agency AMV BBDO, Google and online comedy site College Humor.

“We’re committed to a mobile first, digital strategy to engage consumers with relevant content as a way of augmenting our reach and connecting with our consumers,” says Dean. “This is a pilot campaign for Mars but one we haven’t taken on lightly. We have a global partnership with Google and have worked closely with them throughout–especially through the planning stage to develop the insights and comms plan that underpin the campaign.”

So far there are 12 films and the campaign will appear on YouTube, Facebook, College Humor, and the Whiskas site.