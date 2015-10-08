This Infographic Reveals The Morning Routines of Creative Giants From History And Now

In presenting an infographic yesterday, we mentioned that the best feeling in the world is knowing in July what your Halloween costume is going to be. In presenting an infographic today, we’re walking that statement back. Consider it an evolution of ideas, rather than Co.Create being wishy-washy wafflers. In any case, we are now declaring that the actual best feeling in the world is waking up randomly in the middle of the night and realizing that it’s only 3:47 a.m. and that there are still several beautiful hours of sleep left to luxuriate within. It’s like making a phone call you don’t want to make and having the call go straight to voicemail–but with bonus sleep! Despite how resplendent one feels after a proper night’s sleep, however, it appears as though some of history’s greatest minds have eschewed any extra sleep in order to hit the ground running before 7 a.m. (4 a.m., in fact, for George Washington and Haruki Marukami).

Morning routines matter. For some people, getting a surplus of sleep prepares them to tackle the rest of a rough day, while others find that they are most creative in the drowsy fog of early-rising. Some start their day at the gym, some finish with an athletic flourish, and others eschew exercise entirely because they are so busy bringing tomorrow’s coolest ideas to fruition. Because everyone is curious to know how to get their own personal day off on the right foot, there has been a lot of interest over the years in uncovering how historically awesome people kicked off their day. A new infographic by U.K.-based design house Red Candy brings together old school geniuses with the giants of today. Picture Friedrich Nietzsch and Barack Obama grabbing coffee at Starbucks, or Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Anna Wintour chatting on the subway, and you’ll get a sense of the breadth of personages profiled here, all in neatly delineated categories.

Have a look at the infographic below, and let us know what your morning routine is in the comments below.