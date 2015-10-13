3 Nature-Inspired Designs To Make Our Food Systems More Sustainable

Long before Silicon Valley, startup accelerators, and skunkworks, nature was churning out one innovation after another. Despite all the ingenuity of humans, natural systems still provide templates for how we might design the world better today.

“Life has been evolving on Earth for billions of years, and nature has faced the same challenges we have,” says Megan Schuknecht, at the Biomimicry Institute, which nurtures “nature-inspired solutions.” “It has to acquire nutrients, it has to keep its nest clean, it has to provide shelter, and it has to be energy-efficient. There’s a lot we can learn from that.”

Over the past year, the institute has organized a challenge to find good examples of biomimicry around the theme of food systems, and it recently announced eight winners. These are the Top 3 winners:

The overall winner is a student team from the University of Oregon. It came up with the Living Filtration System, an alternative form of farm drainage. Modern farming relies heavily on artificial fertilizers that get washed away and pollute rivers, lakes, and bays. The tubular drainage tile incorporates mycorrhiza fungi that trap nutrients in the soil, so they can be used at a later date when plants need them.

Insects like grasshoppers are a great form of nutrition, tasty (apparently), and good for the environment (compared to the way we produce livestock animals). Jube, a concept from Thailand, is a device to capture those insects that follows the shape of a pitcher plant.