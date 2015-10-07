Can Pandora’s Focus On Artists Keep Apple And Spotify At Bay?

Pandora, the market leader in Internet radio, has been gobbling up companies left and right lately. But the 10-year-old music streaming service’s latest focus isn’t on snatching up machine learning tech and data scientist talent (it has plenty of that already). Instead, Pandora is ramping up its efforts to become an indispensable tool for artists themselves.

The latest evidence of this strategic shift is today’s news that Pandora just dropped $450 million on Ticketfly, a younger, more consumer-friendly alternative to Ticketmaster. It’s unclear exactly how Pandora plans to integrate Ticketfly’s ticket-selling and self-promotion tools into its own product, but it’s a wise purchase that fits into a broader strategic goal for Pandora: keeping artists happy.

Two summers ago, Pandora woke up with a massive PR headache when the surviving members of Pink Floyd publicly lambasted the company for its efforts to cut the royalty rates it pays to artists—an ongoing point of controversy as music consumption shifts to online streaming (and a huge financial burden for companies like Pandora, which pays performance royalties to labels and artists that old-school, terrestrial radio stations are not required to pay).

The royalty issue remains a struggle for Pandora and a point of contention among investors. But since Pandora depends upon its inventory of musicians to keep listeners loyal to the service, the company has been working hard to provide other, non-monetary benefits to artists. One way to do that: become a service that’s as useful to musicians as it is to listeners.

That’s what the acquisition of Ticketfly—and its streamlined tools for ticket-selling and self-promotion—is all about. It’s also why earlier this year, Pandora snatched up Next Big Sound, a music analytics service that pulls in data from YouTube, Twitter, SoundCloud, Spotify, Bandcamp, and a bunch of other sources to help artists understand the bigger picture of their online presence. The same data is used by Billboard to help power its Social 50 online music charts, if that’s any indication of how valuable this type of information is to the music industry.