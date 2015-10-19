Your Tweets Tell Data Miners How Much Money You Have

Twitter is largely a public forum , and most users know this. If you tweet about something you want to keep private, you’ve failed. But what many people don’t realize is that simply using Twitter at all can reveal a lot more than intended.

Data scientists are becoming adept at making predictions about people based on very subtle clues on public social media, such as language used, friend networks, or topics a user talks about. By looking for patterns in endless streams of Twitter data, experts have developed ways to predict a user’s age, gender, location, personality, political leanings, and whether they are depressed–even when that information isn’t explicitly given.

“It’s not even just what you say and how you say it: your connections to friends and followers also reveal a lot about you, so even if you’re 100% silent there is still a great deal that can be inferred about you,” says Christo Wilson, a computer scientist at Northeastern University who has studied the effects of algorithms used to judge consumers online.

The newest advance on this front, published in the journal PLoS One in September, shows how it’s possible roughly ballpark a Twitter user’s income.

In the study, researchers looked at about 5,000 real Twitter profiles that clearly described the person’s job, whether that job was a tech executive or a coal miner. Based on the U.K. government’s job classifications, they matched a person’s job to its average salary and looked for Twitter use patterns that would help predict each salary. After creating a predictive model, the researchers could then estimate the salary of unknown users with high accuracy–enough to say one user was in the top 5% income bracket and another in the top 20%.

The team did the study because they’re interested in making more demographic data available for social science research. But these same kind of predictions could be useful to marketers, data brokers, employers, and government surveillance agencies.

“Everything people post is public, and they should be aware of how much information companies can find out about them,” says Daniel Preotiuc-Pietro, a researcher at the University of Pennsylvania and the lead author of the paper.